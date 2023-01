Type Of Aircraft That Will Probably Be Provided To Ukraine Already Determined - Air Force

The type of aircraft that will probably be provided to Ukraine and the corresponding terms of training the flight crew have already been determined. Colonel Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about this on the air of telethon.

"We asked to give Ukraine such a weapon as a multi-purpose aircraft at the beginning of the invasion of Russia. This is understandable, because without aviation, without reliable air cover, it is very difficult to conduct any combat operations at all," Yurii Ihnat said.

Colonel Ihnat said that the aviation topic never left the agenda. The issue of the supply of aircraft is constantly raised by the higher military leadership of Ukraine, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense. This topic is constantly discussed by our representatives in various international circles.

"Our military pilots went to the United States, funds were allocated for the training of our pilots... In other words, the aviation topic never left the agenda. The type of aircraft that is likely to be provided to Ukraine and the corresponding terms of training (of personnel- ed.) have already been determined.

Yurii Ihnat explained that it is not only about the training of the flight crew, but also about the training of aviation engineers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Defense of Lithuania declared his support for the transfer of Western combat aircraft to Ukraine.