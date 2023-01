Zelenskyy And Sholtz Discuss Supply Of Tanks And Further Expansion Of Defense Support

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the supply of tanks to Ukraine and the further expansion of defense support with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Zelenskyy announced this in his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"German main battle tanks, further expansion of defense support and training missions, green light to partners for the supply of similar weapons. I just heard about these important and timely decisions in a conversation with the Federal Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz," he wrote.

Zelenskyy thanked Scholz and all his friends in Germany for their support.

According to a statement from the Federal Government Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, Scholz and Zelenskyy exchanged views on the political, military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine in a telephone conversation.

The Chancellor confirmed unwavering solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and stated that Germany will continue to increase military support for Ukraine in close coordination with European and international partners.

Zelenskyy thanked Scholz for the decision to transfer Leopard 2 main battle tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and for granting appropriate permits to partner countries that want to supply them to Ukraine.

Scholz and Zelenskyy agreed to continue constructive exchanges and maintain close contacts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, January 25, the German government announced the decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov called on other states to join the creation of an international tank coalition in support of Ukraine.