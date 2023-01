The Russians perceived the reconnaissance raid of the Special Unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense near Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region as an attempt to break through the defense line. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on the night of January 23-24, a special forces group of the Defense Intelligence, with the participation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, conducted a reconnaissance raid in the rear of the occupiers in the Nova Kakhovka area.

Previously, thanks to cooperation with local partisans and with the help of special technical means, the intelligence officers established the exact location of the advanced control point of the Russians.

Despite the dense mining of the coastline and established fortifications, the group crossed the river and landed on the opposite bank.

"Having engaged in battle with the enemy, the intelligence officers destroyed the building, in which the command post was located, with grenade launchers. Perceiving the landing as an attempt to break through the defense line, the rashists immediately called in combat reserves - a unit of special operations forces, aviation and armored vehicles. Thanks to this, the intelligence received comprehensive data on the number, composition and locations of enemy reserves," the message reads.

According to the report, during the battle, the enemy suffered significant losses, Ukrainian fighters destroyed at least 12 invaders, an 82A armored personnel carrier and captured a prisoner. Having completed the task, the group returned to the right bank of the Dnieper.

The Defense Intelligence notes that work on the de-occupation of Ukrainian territory continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported earlier that trucks with wounded occupiers arrive daily at the hospital of Nova Kakhovka of the Kherson Region.