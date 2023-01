The Russian "order" approved the creation of 28 prisons in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced this in Telegram.

Thus, he noted that Russia plans to create the largest number of prisons in the Donetsk Region.

"Now one of the Kremlin tyrants issued an order to create 28 prisons in the occupied territories of Ukraine: 13 in the Donetsk Region, 8 in the Luhansk Region, 4 in the Kherson Region and 3 in the Zaporizhzhia Region. Of these, there are two correctional colonies and a settlement colony," Fedorov said.

The mayor of temporarily occupied Melitopol added that now the occupiers will not only take civilians hostage, but also make them real prisoners. It is noted that during the 11 months of occupation, the Russians captured thousands of civilians.

"More than 700 people were "in the basement" in Melitopol. Dozens of them have been imprisoned for 10-11 months and nothing is known about their fate," he said.

Fedorov also reminded that the occupiers closed the exit from the occupation to Ukraine more than a month ago. And now they force to make special passes to move between settlements.

"Racists are turning the occupied territories of Ukraine into concentration camps," the mayor of temporarily occupied Melitopol concluded in a message.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers drive the civilian population from the temporarily occupied territories into panic, after what they are "evacuated" to the southern federal district of the Russian Federation. In addition, the Russians close the exit to the free Ukraine, and the locals who remain are forced to live in conditions of a food and humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, in three settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region, the Russian occupation authorities stopped paying social benefits to Ukrainians. Payments from Ukraine to citizens arrived on time. But the Russian authorities are trying to ban the circulation of the hryvnia in the occupied territories.