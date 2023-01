EBRD Will Invest EUR 1.7 Billion In Projects In Ukraine In 2023

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) intends to invest about EUR 1.7 billion in projects in Ukraine in 2023.

This was announced by Matteo Patrone, Managing Director of the bank for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus, during a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the EBRD will not reduce investments in 2023 and wants to maintain the same amount of activity, if not more, as in 2022.

The EBRD's focus is broadly the same as last year, particularly food security, infrastructure and private sector resilience.

According to Patrone, the EBRD may focus more on logistics transport and municipal infrastructure this year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development invested EUR 1 billion in the economy of Ukraine in 2021.