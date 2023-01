Ukrainian defenders destroyed an assault column of the occupiers near Vodiane in the Donetsk Region. This was reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on January 25.

It is noted that the enemy group was eliminated on January 15 by the forces of the 36th separate marine brigade named after Rear-Admiral Mykhailo Bilynskyi and the 503rd separate marine infantry battalion.

"The audacious and aggressive offensive of the “second army in the world” was completely defeated during the effective and coordinated defensive battle of our defenders in the Donetsk Region," the Navy emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of Russian troops on January 23 increased by 690 to 122,170 killed, and Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 4 helicopters and 2 aircraft last day.

In addition, the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) believes that since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has suffered huge losses, well in excess of 100,000 killed.

Meanwhile, the enemy, suffering numerous losses, still does not stop offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Novopavlivsk directions. On the Kupyansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions - defending.