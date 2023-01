The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Vadym Skibitskyi, said that the explosions at the Engels-2 air base of the Russian Aerospace Forces in the Saratov Oblast indicate that the Kremlin is also in the zone of possible damage, and this explains the placement of air defense complexes in the center of Moscow. The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, stated this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It was after Engels. This suggests that if we reach Engels, we will also reach the Kremlin," Skibitskyi said, responding to the presenter's words that after the explosions in Engels, the Russians began to install air defense systems in the Kremlin area.

He also noted that today there is a powerful regrouping of Russian troops in all directions on the front line, there is a movement of the enemy's mobilization reserves, which must be destroyed as truly critical targets.

Skibitskyi added that the military intelligence of Ukraine will work in the temporarily occupied territories and will do everything to make the ground burn under the feet of the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Monday, December 26, a powerful explosion occurred at the Engels-2 airfield in the Saratov Oblast.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that the air base was allegedly attacked by a Ukrainian drone. The Russian authority reported that air defense equipment allegedly neutralized a drone launched by Ukraine, but its debris led to the death of 3 soldiers.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that after the explosion in Engels, Russian troops were forced to move part of their strategic bombers to other airfields.