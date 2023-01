The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) opened criminal proceedings against the vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) Pavlo (Lebed).

The Prosecutor General's Office informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

The case was opened due to incitement of religious enmity by the vicar.

As MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn reported, the vicar of the Lavra allowed himself words that sowed discord among believers.

"The Dormition Cathedral was given to a schismatic and a self-consecrated. The schismatic is Filaret, the self-consecrated is Epiphanius. They tell me to commemorate Epiphanius. Who - the devil? A schismatic? All the "abomination" started with Filaret. Today the "ruling Herods" reject Christ, kill not 14,000 babies, but millions of people. How the devil did everything wisely. Under the guise of unification, they began to persecute the church. They want to destroy Alexander Nevsky. This is a group of godless, bandits who are waging an open war against the church. The main thing for them is not war. The main thing is to destroy the Holy Cathedral and Apostolic Church. That is, to turn you and me away from Christ," Yurchyshyn quoted the vicar of Lavra Pavlo.

The case was opened on January 17 by the Prosecutor General's Office under Part 2 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions against the vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate Pavlo (Lebed), 14 representatives of the UOC (MP) and former Member of Parliament Vadim Novinsky.

The Dormition Cathedral and the Refectory Church of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra were closed due to the eviction of the UOC MP.