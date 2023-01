The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) will appeal against the 24-hour house arrest of the former Deputy Minister of the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskyi, suspected of receiving USD 400,000 in bribes.

This was reported to Ukrainian News in the SACPO.

"We will appeal," a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said.

The SACPO will appeal against the decision of the court, which refused to choose a preventive measure for Lozynskyi in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 50 million.

The prosecutor's office insists on such a preventive measure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the court decision, the former deputy minister is obliged to arrive on every request to the investigator; do not leave Kyiv without the permission of the prosecutor, investigator and court; report change of residence and/or work; not to communicate with witnesses and other suspects in his case; hand over a passport and wear an electronic tracking bracelet.

On January 21, the NACB detectives detained Lozynskyi while receiving USD 400,000 in bribes for facilitating the conclusion of contracts for the purchase of equipment at inflated prices.

Lozynskyi was detained thanks to the operational penetration of the NACB employees into an organized criminal group.