The German government on Wednesday, January 25, decided to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is indicated in a statement on the website of the German government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Wednesday at a government meeting that Germany will continue to strengthen its military support for Ukraine. He said that the Federal Government decided to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the main Leopard-2 battle tanks. This is the result of intensive consultations with Germany's closest European and international partners," it said.

The German government noted that the goal of the Allies is to quickly assemble two battalions of Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine.

At the first stage, Germany will transfer a company of 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from the Bundeswehr.

Other European partners will also provide Leopard 2 tanks.

In the near future, training of Ukrainian crews should begin in Germany.

In addition to training, logistics, tank maintenance and ammunition provision are also provided.

"Germany will provide partner countries that want to quickly transfer to Ukraine Leopard 2 tanks from their reserves appropriate permits for their transfer," said the German government.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 20, during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein-8), its participants failed to agree on the transfer of German tanks to Ukraine.