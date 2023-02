A staff member demonstrates the payment with China's digital yuan, or the e-CNY, during the first Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo by Xinhua/Xu Yu.

The amount of digital yuan in circulation reached ¥13.61 bln (about $2.01 bln) by the end of 2022, data from the country's central bank showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

With the digital currency included, China's outstanding M0, the amount of cash in circulation, totaled ¥10.47 trln by the end of last year, up 15.3% year on year, according to the People's Bank of China.

"As a digital form legal tender, digital yuan is a component of Chinese currency, just like the physical renminbi. It is necessary to combine the statistics and analysis as well as implementing overall management of the two forms of the currency", – said Xuan Changneng, vice governor of the bank.

"With application scenarios, transaction value and amount of digital yuan increasing steadily in recent years, relative management and calculation systems have improved", – Xuan said.

The inclusion of digital yuan in M0 can reflect the scale of currency in circulation in a more accurate way, he added.