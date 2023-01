The total amount of direct documented damage caused to residential and non-residential real estate, other infrastructure of Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine as of December amounted to USD 137.8 billion (at replacement cost).

This is stated in the KSE Institute report, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Compared to the latest calculations as of November 2022, the total amount of losses has increased by almost USD 2 billion. Russia continues to cause destruction to the infrastructure of Ukraine due to massive attacks, shelling and hostilities. According to the experts of the KSE project "Russia will pay" the greatest increase in losses for the results of December are associated with an increase in losses from the destruction of the housing stock, educational institutions, and objects in the spheres of culture, religion, and sports. Damages from the destruction of the housing stock are estimated at USD 54 billion. In December, this amount increased by another USD 1.5 billion," reports says.

At the same time, over 10 months of war, a total of 149,300 residential buildings were damaged or destroyed, including: 131,400 private houses, 17,500 apartment buildings and 280 hostels.

Infrastructure, with losses of USD 35.6 billion, industry and enterprise losses - USD 13 billion, remain the most affected areas by the war.

"Infrastructure is also gradually being restored. According to the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, by early December 2022, out of more than 150 destroyed or damaged bridges or overpasses on state roads, traffic had been restored at 72 objects, and by early January already 78 objects. Most of them were restored in the Kyiv (20 out of 24 objects) and Chernihiv (20 out of 27 objects) Regions. In the last month, traffic was additionally restored on the bridges of the Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kherson Regions," the report says.

The amount of losses in the field of education increased by USD 400 million to USD 8.6 billion.

At the same time, more than 3,000 educational institutions have already been damaged or destroyed as a result of hostilities.

The war also caused losses to cultural, sports and religious institutions in the amount of USD 2.2 billion.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia in Ukraine, at least 64 large and medium-sized enterprises, 84,300 units of agricultural machinery, 31 boarding schools, 44 social centers, almost 3,000 shops, 593 pharmacies, almost 195,000 private passenger cars, 14,400 unites of public transport, 330 hospitals, 595 administrative buildings of state and local government has been damaged, destroyed or captured," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the amount of damage to the Ukrainian environment from Russia's armed aggression amounts to more than USD 46 billion, and Ukraine will demand compensation for these losses.