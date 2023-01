Former Verkhovna Rada Member Vadym Novinsky has filed a lawsuit against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who imposed personal sanctions on him, in the Supreme Court.

This is evidenced by the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The lawsuit was filed on January 12.

Novinsky appealed to the Supreme Court as a court of first instance with a lawsuit in which he asks to declare illegal and cancel the presidential decree of December 1, 2022 No. 820/2022 "On the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of December 1, 2022 "On certain aspects of the activities of religious organizations in Ukraine and the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)," according to which sanctions were applied to the MP.

The Supreme Court opened proceedings in an administrative case on Novinsky's lawsuit against the President and decided to consider the case according to the rules of simplified litigation by a panel of judges consisting of five judges.

The case was scheduled for trial on February 16.

The court hearing will begin at 11 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2022, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) imposed sanctions against the Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) Pavlo (Lebed), other representatives of the UOC and former member of the Verkhovna Rada, Vadym Novinsky.

Novinsky considers the sanctions of the Security and Defense Council imposed against him to be persecution for religious beliefs and support of the UOC (MP) and intends to challenge them in the courts.