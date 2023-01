Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin has relieved the heads of 5 regional prosecutor's offices.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Kostin signed orders to dismiss the leaders of the Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy and Chernihiv regional prosecutor's offices.

They are released of their own accord.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, Zelenskyy relieved the heads of 5 regional state administrations: Kyiv - Oleksii Kuleba, Dnipropetrovsk - Valentyn Reznichenko, Zaporizhzhia - Oleksandr Starukh, Sumy - Dmytro Zhyvytskyi and Kherson - Yaroslav Yanushevych.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin relieved Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksii Symonenko, who went on vacation for the New Year holidays to Spain.