President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has relieved the heads of 5 regional state administrations: Kyiv - Oleksii Kuleba, Dnipropetrovsk - Valentyn Reznichenko, Zaporizhzhia - Oleksandr Starukh, Sumy - Dmytro Zhyvytskyi and Kherson - Yaroslav Yanushevych.

This is stated in decrees Nos. 37-41 of January 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the decrees, Reznichenko, Starukh, Zhyvytskyi, Yanushevych and Kuleba were relieved according to the applications submitted by them.

Kuleba was the chairman of the Kyiv Regional State Administration in February-March and from May 2022, Reznichenko - the chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration from December 2020, Starukh - the chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration from December 2020, Zhyvytskyi - the chairman of the Sumy Regional State Administration from June 2021, Yanushevych - the chairman of the Kherson Regional State Administration from August 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday supported Zelenskyy’s dismissal of the heads of the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Kherson Regional State Administrations.