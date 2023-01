The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has imposed sanctions against a nephew of the Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, Kirill, Mikhail Gundyaev, and 20 more priests of the Russian Orthodox Church.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the decree on the implementation of the NSDC decision, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The NSDC imposed sanctions against 21 leaders and priests of the Russian Orthodox Church, including Patriarch Kirill's nephew.

The decree was signed on January 23.

The list of sanctioned priests of the Russian Orthodox Church was prepared, in particular, based on the recommendations of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience.

At the same time, the list included 16 persons proposed by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers.

Sanctions against some Russian priests will take effect for the period of 30 years, and of five years against Kirill's nephew.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, earlier, nine metropolitans and bishops of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) of the Moscow Patriarchate were sanctioned by the NSDC.

The NSDC imposed sanctions against the Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra of the UOC-MP Pavlo (Lebed), as well as other representatives of the UOC and former member of the Verkhovna Rada, Vadym Novinsky.