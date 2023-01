An explosion occurred in the Russian barracks in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region. The enemy suffered losses.

The Mariupol City Council announced this on Telegram yesterday, in the evening, January 24.

It is noted that more than 200 soldiers of the Russian Federation were stationed in the barracks where the explosion occurred.

"There is information that there was an explosion in the barracks in Mariupol where more than 200 Russian soldiers were stationed. The enemy army suffered losses," the city council said in a statement.

Currently, the details of the event are being clarified.

In addition, Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said that the explosion occurred around 6 p.m. He pointed out that Russian military personnel of Caucasian appearance were based in the barracks.

"Today, at approximately 6:00 p.m., a hit ‘visited’ the barracks of the occupiers, which was marked by members of the Mariupol Resistance group the day before. The place of the explosion was tightly closed by the military occupiers. Everything is in smoke, a bunch of ambulances and the Ministry of Emergency Situations. 200+ occupiers were based in this barracks of Caucasian appearance, Troopers from Dagestan or Kadyrov’s army," he said on Telegram.

In addition, as Andriushchenko noted, it is not yet possible to establish the number of enemy losses, but they are quite significant.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in the morning of January 24, a loud explosion was heard in the area of a residential complex in Mariupol where the occupiers usually deployed air defense systems. After him, a mass movement of helicopters was observed.

Meanwhile, a new "mayor" was appointed in temporarily occupied Mariupol. The leader of the terrorists of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic Denys Pushylin made Oleg Morgun, who was previously sentenced to 11 years, a whistleblower.