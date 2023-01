Occupiers taking medical equipment from Kakhovka hospital to Henichesk in the Kherson Region – General Staff

In the Kherson Region, the occupiers are taking medical equipment from the Kakhovka hospital to Henichesk.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"From Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, the occupiers are taking the medical equipment of the central city hospital to the city of Henichesk, Kherson Region," the General Staff reported.

At the same time, over the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the AFU made eight strikes on enemy concentration areas, as well as three strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

At the same time, Ukrainian defenders downed SU-25, 3 Russian KA-52 attack helicopters, three Orlan-type UAVs, one Merlin-type UAV, and one Lancet-type UAV.

Gunners and rocket launchers struck the enemy's control post and nine areas where the occupiers were concentrated.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during January 24, the AFU repelled attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of eight settlements.

The Russian Federation is recruiting imprisoned citizens of Ukraine who were forcibly taken to the territory of the aggressor state to participate in the war.