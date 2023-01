The Russian Federation is recruiting imprisoned citizens of Ukraine who had been forcibly taken to the territory of the aggressor state to participate in the war.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Facebook.

Thus, it is reported that the active recruitment of imprisoned Ukrainian citizens, who were forcibly taken to RF prisons, into the ranks of the Russian private military company Wagner was recorded in the Russian city of Krasnodar.

"The majority of Ukrainian prisoners are not satisfied with the forced change of position and the contemptuous attitude of Russian prisoners towards them," the General Staff reported.

It is noted that people who are serving sentences for serious criminal offenses are most actively called to participate in the war against Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian Wagner military company began recruiting prisoners from correctional facilities in the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on Russia to stop recruiting citizens of the country to participate in the war against Ukraine as mercenaries.

Meanwhile, despite the colossal losses, mercenary units of the Russian private military company Wagner showed effectiveness on the battlefield, in particular on the front line in the Bakhmut district of the Donetsk Region.

Currently, approximately 50,000 prisoners, who were recruited by the Russian private military company Wagner for the war in Ukraine, there are about 10 thousand people on the front line. The rest were either killed or wounded.