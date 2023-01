On January 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled attacks of the Russian invaders in the areas of eight settlements.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU made public during the morning briefing.

During the day, the enemy conducted four missile and 26 air strikes. It also fired more than 100 rockets from MLRSes.

The threat of Russian air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine is high.

The enemy, suffering numerous losses, still does not give up on offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlovsk directions. On the Kupiyansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson direction, it is defending.

Units of the AFU repelled attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Rozdolivka, Chervona Hora, Bakhmut, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Charivne in the Donetsk Region.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions.

Areas of more than 40 settlements were shelled. Among them were Khrinivka and Karpovychi in the Chernihiv Region; Hlukhiv, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Atynske, Solianyky, and Pavlivka in the Sumy Region; as well as Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Budarky, and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Vilshana, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kotliarivka, and Tabayivka in the Kharkiv Region; as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired at Makiyivka, Ploshanka, Chervonopopivka, Nevske, Terny, and Yampolivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, more than 30 settlements came under enemy fire. In particular, they were Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Chervonopopivka, Chervona Hora, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Pivnichne, Zalizne, and Niu York in the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka direction; Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Orlivka, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, Novomykhailivka, and Mykhailivka in the Donetsk Region were affected by the fire of the occupiers.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, Novoukrayinka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, Bohoyavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva, and Mykilske of the Donetsk Region were shelled.

Areas of more than 40 settlements were affected by tank and artillery fire in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Among them were Staroukrayinka, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, and Novoandriyivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region; and Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Novoberyslav, Odradokamiyanka, Ivanivka, and Veletenske in the Kherson Region; and the city of Kherson, where the invaders shelled a maternity hospital, a school, and a polyclinic.

The General Staff reported that the occupiers are taking the medical equipment of the central city hospital of Kakhovka to the city of Henichesk, Kherson Region.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the AFU conducted eight strikes on enemy concentration areas, as well as three strikes on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed SU-25 planes, three Russian KA-52 attack helicopters, three UAVs of the Orlan type, one of the Merlin type, and one - of the Lancet type.

In addition, gunners and rocket launchers hit the enemy's control post and nine areas of concentration of the occupiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the losses of Russian troops on January 23 increased by 690 to 122,170 killed, and Ukrainian defenders also destroyed four helicopters and two airplanes last day.

In Mariupol, a loud explosion was heard in the area of a residential complex where the occupiers usually deployed air defense systems in the morning. After it, a mass movement of helicopters was observed.

In addition, the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff believes that since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has suffered huge losses, well in excess of 100,000 killed.