German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. Discussion of this issue has continued over the past few months.

The German publication Der Spiegel said this.

According to the publication, we are talking at least about a company of Leopard 2 tanks of the 2А6 modification. They will be supplied from the reserves of the German Armed Forces.

At the same time, in the medium and long term, new tanks from the country's industrial reserves can be prepared for deployment.

Note that for some time the German Rheinmetall (one of the manufacturers of Leopard 2) has repeatedly declared its readiness to prepare up to 100 tanks for transfer to Ukraine.

Der Spiegel also reports that the Federal Government intends to discuss the possibility of allowing other countries with Leopard 2 tanks to transfer them to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 20, during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein), its participants failed to agree on the transfer of German tanks to Ukraine.

Recall that on January 22, representatives of the opposition parties of the German parliament once again criticized Chancellor Olaf Scholz and urged him to immediately transfer tanks to Ukraine.

We also reported that according to Bloomberg, on Wednesday, January 25, Poland will receive official permission to transfer German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

It is also worth recalling that the U.S. media reported today that the United States this week may announce the transfer of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.