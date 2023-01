Media Name 3 More Countries Ready To Transfer Leopard 2 Tanks To Ukraine

The governments of Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark are ready to provide Ukraine with a number of German Leopard 2 tanks. Unlike Poland and Finland, these countries have not made public statements on this issue.

This was reported by the American publication ABC News, citing an unnamed senior Ukrainian official.

He told the publication that at a meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein), 12 countries agreed to transfer about 100 German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

It is known that the Ukrainian military can receive a number of tanks from Poland, Finland, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark.

According to information from open sources, Leopard 2 tanks of 2А4, 2А5 and 2А6 modifications are in service with these countries. We did not take into account the latest modification (2A7+), since their transfer to Ukraine is unlikely.

The Ukrainian official also said that German tanks are very needed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the stocks of ammunition for Soviet-made tanks are almost completely spent.

At the same time, the country is not able to independently produce shells for Soviet tanks.

He added that the supply of modern tanks to Ukraine became possible after the decision of the UK to provide a company of Challenger 2 tanks.

The interlocutor noted that the Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom Ben Wallace managed to "break through this wall."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 18, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that in Warsaw they expect that European countries will jointly transfer up to 100 modern tanks to Ukraine.

Recall, today, January 24, Bloomberg reported, citing its own sources, that tomorrow Poland will receive German permission to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

According to German law, countries with German weapons or military equipment cannot transfer it to third countries without Berlin's permission.

We also reported that the U.S. presidential administration is preparing to announce the provision of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.