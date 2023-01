A solution to the transfer of tanks to Ukraine will soon be found.

The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg announced this at a joint press conference with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on Tuesday, January 24.

Stoltenberg said that he was confident in finding a compromise and a solution to supply tanks to Ukraine to counter Russian aggression. According to him, countries that have Leopard tanks in service and those of them who can share them with Ukraine can prepare them for transfer.

The war has reached a tipping point, the Allies must provide Ukraine with heavier weapons and do it faster, Stoltenberg emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 20, participants in the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein) failed to agree on the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

On January 23, Poland announced that they intended to transfer to Ukraine the promised company of Leopard 2 tanks even without German permission.

On January 24, U.S. media reported that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to announce the supply of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.