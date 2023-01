The German government may on Wednesday, January 25, officially allow Poland to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Previously acquired, they can be delivered to a third country without Berlin's consent.

This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to people knowledgeable in this matter.

Earlier today, January 24, Poland sent an official request to Germany, in which it asked permission to transfer German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

The interlocutors of the agency said that Germany will probably give its consent to the provision of tanks to the Ukrainian military tomorrow, January 25.

German law requires that all countries that previously bought tanks or any other military equipment from it can transfer it to third countries only with the permission of Berlin.

Recall that earlier Poland and Finland announced their readiness to provide Ukraine with German Leopard 2.

According to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, three other countries, Spain, the Netherlands and Denmark, albeit not publicly, also expressed their readiness to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 20, participants in the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein) failed to agree on the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

It is worth recalling that back in September 2022, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that his country would not alone supply modern tanks to Ukraine.

And today, U.S. media reported that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to announce the supply of M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.