The occupiers have replaced the "beholder" in Mariupol, now the city is headed by a former police officer sentenced to 11 years in prison, Oleh Morhun.

The Mariupol City Council said this on its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the former acting head of the Mariupol department of the Ministry of Interior Affairs in the Donetsk Region was sentenced to 11 years in prison for participating in the DPR terrorist organization, but then he was able to escape to the occupied territory.

The City Council is convinced that the appointment of Morhun indicates that they want to strengthen mobilization in occupied Mariupol.

According to preliminary data, the previous "mayor" Ivashchenko was hospitalized.

According to the City Council, they decided to remove him because he actively laundered money and gave the green light to looting.

"It was he and his henchmen who made a "tip" for shelling during the offensive on Mariupol. It was because of them that people were left without communication, water, all food headquarters and part of the buses, which were intended for the evacuation of residents, were shot," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the Pryazovskyi District Court of the Zaporizhzhia Region sentenced Oleh Morhun, the former acting police chief of Mariupol, to 11 years in prison in absentia for cooperation with militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic.