Russian occupiers are evacuating families of Russian servicemen from Luhansk to Russian territory.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to available information, the Russian occupation administration of Luhansk is evacuating families of servicemen of the 2nd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation from the city to the territory of the Russian Federation," the General Staff said.

At the same time, over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched 8 attacks on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as a blow to the position of an anti-aircraft missile system.

During January 23, Ukrainian defenders shot down 2 enemy Su-25 aircraft, a Ка-52 helicopter, an Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle and 2 Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, professional Russian military occupiers are trying to stay in the rear in all ways, and mobilized Russians are mainly sent to the front line.

The AFU continue to attack the Russian occupiers and succeeded near Kreminna in the Luhansk Region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are preparing to overcome the defensive fortifications of the invaders, known as the Wagner Line in the occupied part of Donbas.