President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was never going to attack Belarus.

Zelenskyy said this at a joint press conference with the President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We really were not and are not going to attack Belarus. This is a signal from the entire Ukrainian people to the Belarusian people. It is very important for us that Belarus does not lose its independence and does not enter, despite any influence, into this absolutely shameful war," the President stressed.

Zelenskyy said he was confident that most of the Belarusian military did not want to attack Ukraine.

So Zelenskyy commented on the statement of the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko that Ukraine allegedly invited Belarus to sign a non-aggression pact.

"I don't know why Ukrainians need this. On the one hand, they ask us that we do not fight with Ukraine in any way, that our troops do not go there. A non-aggression pact is proposed to be concluded. And on the other hand, they prepare this rattling mixture and arm them," Lukashenko said at a meeting on the state of crime in Belarus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that Russia does not have enough troops to attack Ukraine from Belarus.