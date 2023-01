Natural gas reserves in underground storage facilities (USF) are about 11 billion cubic meters.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated this during a government meeting on Tuesday, January 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Last week, Ukraine passed the "equator" of winter. From the beginning of the first massive missile attack on our power system, we understood that this would be the most difficult winter in our history. Now all Russian attempts to plunge Ukraine into darkness have failed. We are well past the first half of winter. But it's very, very early to relax. Work continues. We have enough resources to continue and end the heating season in normal mode. About 11 billion cubic meters of natural gas are stored in natural gas storage facilities, and almost 1.2 million tons of coal in warehouses," he said.

Also, according to Shmyhal, the government allowed the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company to attract a grant from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in the amount of almost EUR 189 million.

He noted that the company will be able to import additional natural gas volumes with these funds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 7, the season of natural gas extraction from underground storage facilities began in Ukraine.

As of early November, 14.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas were accumulated in underground natural gas storage facilities.