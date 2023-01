Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksii Symonenko, who got into a scandal because of his New Year's vacation in Spain during the war in Ukraine, was released on his own will.

The Prosecutor General's Office informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"He was fired. At his own will," the authority reported.

Thus, the Prosecutor General's Office confirmed the information about the order of the Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin regarding the dismissal of Symonenko from his post.

The fact of dismissal is also evidenced by the absence of Symonenko from the list of management on the website of the Prosecutor General's Office, although his name was still there on Tuesday morning.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin fired Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksii Symonenko, who was on New Year's vacation in Spain.

According to journalist Mykhailo Tkach, Symonenko took a 10-day vacation and went to his family in Spain.

In late 2021, disciplinary proceedings were opened against Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksii Symonenko for attending the birthday of Oleh Tatarov, Deputy Head of the Office of the President.