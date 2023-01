Finnish President Sauli Niinisto arrived on Tuesday, January 24, in Kyiv for an unannounced visit.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video of the meeting on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I welcome the President of Finland Sauli Niinisto in Ukraine. Ukraine appreciates the support of Finland and the Finnish people. Thank you for this visit!" he wrote under the released video.

In turn, the leader of Finland said on Twitter that at the meeting the presidents discussed the current situation at the front and the support that Ukraine needs to fight the Russian aggressor.

"Today I met with President of Ukraine Zelenskyy in Kyiv. We discussed the current situation in the Russian aggression war and the support that Ukraine needs. Finland continues to support Ukraine," Niinisto wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Presidents of Ukraine and Finland discussed defense cooperation and visa restrictions for Russian citizens.