Ukraine Hands Over To Russia List Of 748 Seriously Ill And Seriously Wounded Prisoners Of War For Verification

Ukraine has handed over to the Russian Federation a list of seriously ill and seriously wounded Ukrainian prisoners of war in order to verify them and establish their location.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets announced this on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Within the framework of the agreements reached, the Ukrainian delegation handed over to the Russian side a list of 748 seriously ill and seriously wounded defenders of Ukraine, who are currently in captivity of the aggressor state, in order to verify them, establish their place of stay and state of health," he wrote.

Lubinets noted that the results of checking this list (as well as the list of wounded Russian prisoners of war provided to the Ukrainian side) will be subject to further negotiations on this issue.

"In order to prevent possible manipulation and dissemination of inaccurate information, we inform you that this list is formed on the basis of data recorded in the relevant registers of the National Information Bureau and the Coordination Headquarters on the treatment of prisoners of war," the Ombudsman emphasized.

He added that the secretariat of the Commissioner, taking into account its powers and competence, does not conduct separate accounts, so the relatives of the captured Ukrainian military need to submit all the necessary information to the National Information Bureau and the Coordination Headquarters on the treatment of prisoners of war.

Earlier, the chief Ombudsman of Turkiye Seref Malkoc said that Ukraine and Russia, with the mediation of Turkiye, are preparing the largest exchange of prisoners for a thousand people.

According to Malkoc, within the framework of meetings in Turkiye of the human rights commissioners of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets and Russia Tatyana Moskalkova, the Ukrainian side presented an exchange list of 800 people, the Russian side - the list of 200.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 31, Ukraine and Russia held another exchange of prisoners, 140 people returned home from Russian captivity, among them the defenders of Mariupol and Zmiinyi Island.