The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has detained for 2 months the alleged organizer of providing undue benefits to the former Deputy Minister of the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskyi with the right to deposit bail in the amount of UAH 100 million.

Such a decision was made by the HACC on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigating judge of the Anti-Corruption Court fully satisfied the request of the detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and applied to the alleged organizer of providing undue benefits to Lozynskyi a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative to making bail in the amount of UAH 100,000,472.

The suspect was taken into custody in the courtroom.

The period of detention is up to and including March 24.

At the same time, the petition for the arrest of Lozynskyi is still being considered in the court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lozynskyi was detained by the NACB entering into a criminal group.

According to the NACB, Lozynskyi received USD 400,000 in bribes for facilitating the conclusion of contracts for the purchase of equipment at inflated prices.

On January 21, it became known that the NACB conducted searches and detained Deputy Minister of the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskyi in the case of embezzlement of budget funds.