The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) stated that from 5:30 p.m., former Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskyi will not be considered detained, as the term of his detention will expire according to the law.

This was announced by the investigating judge, who is considering the issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of arrest, reports the correspondent of Ukrainian News Agency.

The HACC listened to the prosecutor's explanation and gave Lozynskyi's defense time to review the investigation documents.

The prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) asks to arrest Lozynskyi and set bail in the amount of UAH 50 million.

During the session, the judge announced that from 5:30 p.m. Lozynskyi would not be considered detained.

"I want to inform everyone and you, Mr. Lozynskyi, that from 5:30 p.m. you will not be considered detained and will be free. But at the same time, you can take part in the hearing as a suspect," the judge said.

The meeting on the selection of a preventive measure was postponed until 5:00 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded the alleged organizer of an illegal benefit to the former Deputy Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, Vasyl Lozynskyi, into custody for 2 months, with the right to post bail in the amount of UAH 100 million.

Lozynskyi was apprehended by infiltrating the NACB into the criminal group.

According to the NACB, Lozynskyi received a USD 400,000 bribe for facilitating the conclusion of contracts for the purchase of equipment and machinery at inflated prices.

On January 21, it became known that the NACB conducted searches and detained Deputy Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Vasyl Lozynskyi in the case of embezzlement of budget funds.