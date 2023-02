A worker operates a forklift at Yangshan Deep Water Port, one of Shanghai Port's main units. Photo by Xinhua.

Shanghai's imports and exports reached a record high of ¥4.19 trln ($619.14 billion) in 2022, up 3.2% from the previous year, local customs said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Last year, Shanghai's import and export volume accounted for 10% of China's total foreign trade, according to Shanghai Customs.

The metropolis' imports and exports with ASEAN gained 5.2% from the previous year to over ¥566 bln in 2022.

In the face of COVID-19 challenges, the number of foreign trade enterprises in Shanghai remained stable, reaching 55,800, an increase of 0.8% over the previous year.