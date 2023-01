In Russia, space intelligence has collapsed due to the imposed international sanctions.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Defense Intelligence reminded that after the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the joint-stock company Information Satellite Systems named after Academician M.F. Reshetnev came under international sanctions.

According to the intelligence of Ukraine, Russian designers and scientists, among other things, are developing the so-called "big eyes" - means of conducting space reconnaissance, at the facilities of the defense industry, which is strategically important for the enemy, in particular, it is about the following:

Repei - a project of a promising high-orbital system for conducting radio-electronic intelligence;

Heracle-KV - a project of the global space command and relay system complex;

Sfera – a project of the unified satellite communication system of the third stage.

"The enterprise is located in the closed city of Zhelieznogorsk (Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russian Federation). The production of key elements of the listed facilities is de facto stopped due to an acute shortage of electronic components of both foreign and Russian production," the intelligence explains.

According to the defense intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, it is about the absence of hundreds of thousands of equipment elements for space modules.

As a result, the planned deadlines for the completion of scientific and research works of the specified space intelligence complexes were disrupted and "postponed" for several years, each of the projects for two years.

At the same time, as the intelligence emphasized, due to sanctions and mobilization, several more branches of the Russian economy will soon be at risk of ceasing to exist.

It will be recalled that the countries of the international coalition volunteered to introduce two limit prices for Russian oil products.

In addition, Taiwan expanded sanctions on the export of high-tech goods to Russia.