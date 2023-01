Colonel-General of the Russian Army Mikhail Teplinsky has probably been dismissed from his position as one of the key operational commanders on the Russian-Ukrainian front. This indicates disagreements in the top military leadership of the Russian Federation.

This was announced by the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

As noted in the summary, Teplinsky was the leader of the relatively successful withdrawal of Russian troops from the west of the Dnieper in November 2022, and he was recognized in Russia as a capable and pragmatic commander.

"There is a real possibility that the debate over the tasks that were added to the Airborne Forces contributed to its dismissal: the Airborne Forces were often used to hold positions traditionally reserved for motorized infantry," the report said.

At the same time, it remains unclear whether Teplinsky retains his additional powers as head of the Airborne Forces, the airborne troops of Russia, British intelligence reports.

"Teplinsky's dismissal is likely to be another sign of continuing divisions in the senior hierarchy of the Russian operation, as General Valery Gerasimov tries to impose his personal authority on the campaign," the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 11, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov as the commander of the Russian army group in Ukraine, and General Sergey Surovikin as Gerasimov's deputy.

Surovikin was the commander of the groups of the Russian occupation army in Ukraine since October 8, 2022, and his name was associated with a new tactic of the Russian troops - massive strikes on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

According to the Defense Intelligence, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has given the commander of the occupation forces in Ukraine, Valery Gerasimov, the task of seizing Donbas by March.