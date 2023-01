Russian troops continue to advance in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, despite numerous losses on their part. They also carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Kupiyansk direction.

This was reported by the General Staff of the AFU in the morning briefing on January 24.

During the day, the enemy conducted nine missile strikes on populated areas of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia Regions, as well as 27 airstrikes. In addition, it carried out 79 attacks using MLRSes.

The occupiers continue their offensive in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions, despite numerous losses on their part. In the Kupiyansk direction, it conducted unsuccessful offensive actions, all enemy attacks were repulsed by Ukrainian defenders.

The enemy is defending in the Lyman, Novopavlovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson directions.

Over the past day, units of the AFU repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of populated areas of Chervonopopivka, Luhansk Region; Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Sil, Chervona Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Mariyinka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy does not stop shelling populated areas along the contact line. Areas of settlements of Buchky, Mykhalchyna Sloboda of Chernihiv Region were shelled from the entire spectrum of artillery; Novovasylivka, Kozache, Sopych, and Kucherivka. Civilians were killed. Studenok, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Stukalyvka, Vorozhba, Yunakivka, and Volfine in the Sumy Region; as well as Huriyiv Kozachok, Strelecha, Slobozhanske, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Zemlianky, Novomlynsk, Kamiyanka, and Krasne Pershe in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kupiyansk, Kucherivka, Kyslivka, Tabayivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, and Kruhliakivka in the Kharkiv Region, as well as Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, and Andriyivka of the Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Makiyivka, Ploshanka, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, Dibrova, and Kuzmyne of the Luhansk Region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Vyimka, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Rozdolivka, Chervona Hora, Paraskoviyivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Mayorsk, and Niu York in the Donetsk Region were hit by fire from enemy artillery, tanks and mortars.

In the Avdiyivka direction, the areas of Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka settlements in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

In the direction of Novopavlovsk, the enemy fired tanks, artillery and mortars in the areas of the settlements of Paraskoviyivka, Mykilske, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, areas of settlements were affected by artillery fire, in particular: Komyshuvakha in the Donetsk Region, as well as Chervone, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka, and Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

During the past day, the Air Force of the AFU carried out eight strikes on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as a strike on the position of an anti-aircraft missile complex.

During the past day, our defenders shot down two enemy Su-25 aircraft; a Ka-52 helicopter; an Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle and two Kh-59 guided air missiles.

Over the past 24 hours, units of missile forces and artillery of the AFU have struck three areas where the occupiers are concentrated and a logistics warehouse.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the losses of Russian troops on January 22 increased by 720 to 121,480 killed, and Ukrainian defenders also destroyed one boat and five tanks of the occupiers.

In addition, the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff believes that since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has suffered huge losses, well in excess of 100,000 killed.