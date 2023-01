The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive the first M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in the coming weeks.

This follows from a statement by Voice of America on Monday, January 23, with reference to the statement of a senior Pentagon official.

The official said that Ukraine should expect the arrival of the Bradley fighting vehicle in the "relatively near future." According to him, we are talking about weeks.

"In the last announced weapons package, we focused on providing Ukrainians with capabilities that they can use now to change the balance of power on the battlefield," the statement said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 5, the Reuters agency, citing its own sources, reported that the United States intended to transfer M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

And already on January 6, the White House announced a record package of military aid to Ukraine in the total amount of almost USD 4 billion. The announced military aid package calls for the transfer of 50 Bradley fighting vehicles.

On January 10, the representative of the U.S. State Department, Ned Price, announced that the provision of additional U.S. military aid to Ukraine, in particular the Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, will change the current dynamics of hostilities in Ukraine.