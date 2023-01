European Union Agrees To Allocate Half A Billion Euros Of Military Assistance To Ukraine - Borrell

The European Union has approved the allocation of a new package of military assistance in the amount of EUR 500 million. At the same time, another EUR 45 million will be allocated to finance the European mission to train the Ukrainian military.

The corresponding statement was made by the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell.

According to him, funds for military assistance to Ukraine will be allocated from the European Peace Fund.

Also, the European Union today approved the allocation of EUR 45 million, which will be funded by the EUMAM UA mission. Training of servicemen of the Ukrainian army will take place in Poland.

Borrell noted that since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received EUR 3.6 billion of military assistance from the EU.

The total volume of all types of assistance (financial, humanitarian, etc.) is almost EUR 50 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, 2022, the European Union formed the Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM UA). It involves training the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, we reported that the Bulgarian government decided to send its instructors to participate in the EUMAM UA mission.

Recall that in October last year, the United States announced that together with its allies it would help Ukraine prepare soldiers for war in winter.