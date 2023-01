Poland Will Transfer Tanks To Ukraine Even Without Germany's Permission - Prime Minister Morawiecki

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Ukraine will still receive German-made Leopard tanks, even if Germany does not give its consent to the transfer of this type of weapon. This was reported by the Polish publication DPA on Monday, January 23.

Morawiecki said that Poland will apply to Germany for permission to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

"We will ask for such permission, but this is a secondary issue," Morawiecki said.

According to the Prime Minister, even if Poland ultimately does not receive Berlin's approval for the transfer of tanks, it will still transfer its tanks to Ukraine.

"If there are no Germans in this coalition, we will still transfer our tanks to Ukraine together with the others," Morawiecki emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland has decided to transfer a company of Leopard tanks to Ukraine as part of the international coalition. Poland expects that Western countries will transfer up to 100 modern tanks to Ukraine.

On January 20, at a meeting of the contact group on aid to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the issue of supplying German tanks to Ukraine could not be agreed upon.

At the same time, on January 23, the head of the German Foreign Ministry, Annalena Baerbock, said that Germany would not object if Poland sent German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.