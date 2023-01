Of the approximately 50,000 prisoners recruited by the Russian private military company Wagner for the war in Ukraine, about 10,000 are on the front line. The rest were either killed or wounded.

The corresponding statement was made by the head of the Russian foundation Russia Behind Bars Olga Romanova.

According to her, as of December 2022, the fighters of the Wagner PMC were able to recruit more than 42,000 people in prisons and penal colonies of Russia.

The recruitment of prisoners continues, so their total number may exceed 50,000 people.

At the same time, about 10,000 recruited prisoners take part in combat operations on the front line.

"Because all the others were either killed, or wounded, or missing, or deserted, or surrendered," Romanova said.

She also suggested that the owner of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, probably does not keep statistics on the recruited prisoners killed in hostilities.

This can be evidenced by cases where relatives of killed prisoners receive empty coffins. Several such cases were reported by the Russian mass media the day before.

