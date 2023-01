Food Scandal At Defense Ministry. Inspections Will Be Conducted In Companies That Provide Food To Military

The Verkhovna Rada's Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence decided to inspect companies that provide meals to military personnel.

A member of the committee, representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada Fedir Venislavskyi informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

The MP noted that today there was a meeting of the Committee on National Security regarding the dissemination of information about the Ministry of Defense's accusations of inflating the prices of the purchase of food for the military, which was attended by the Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov and his deputy, whose area of authority includes the purchase of food, clothing, and tangible property.

"We decided to inspect companies that provide food. To see if they have the appropriate material base: premises for storing food, etc.," he said.

At the committee meeting, they also came to the conclusion that there was a somewhat manipulative presentation of information in these publications regarding "a dozen eggs for UAH 170."

According to him, this could not happen in principle due to the fact that the Ministry of Defense does not purchase food products, it purchases the service of organizing food for military personnel from a company that purchases products according to the approved catalog and organizes the food process.

"These companies (which ensure the process of feeding military personnel) offered prices even lower than those determined by independent experts - the State Institution regarding the cost of one day's feeding of military personnel. Therefore, we did not have any questions about any abuses here," Venislavskyi added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating the case regarding alleged abuses by the Ministry of Defense in purchasing food for the military.