The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) refused to impose any preventive measure on Andrii Kobolev, the former chairman of the board of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.

Such a decision was made by the HACC on January 23, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The petition of the Natioanl Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (NACB) detective will be dismissed," the judge emphasized.

The NACB detectives and Sapecialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) prosecutors requested the arrest of Andrii Kobolev, the former chairman of the board of Naftogaz, with a bail of more than UAH 360 million.

However, the HACC judge did not grant the request.

The judge announced only a short decision, without motivation.

The decision can be appealed to the Chamber of Appeals of the HACC within 5 days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev is facing 12 years in prison with confiscation of all property.

Kobolev is suspected of paying himself bonuses worth UAH 229 million.

The investigation established that during 2018 Kobolev was illegally charged and paid bonuses in an amount exceeding the maximum allowable by UAH 229,250,410.

During 2018-2021, officials of Naftogaz of Ukraine did not contribute to the investigation, hiding from the investigation company documents and materials necessary to establish the circumstances of the crime.

He is accused of committing a crime provided for in Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.