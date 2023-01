The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) is investigating the case regarding alleged abuses by the Ministry of Defense in the procurement of food for the military.

This was reported in the NACB press service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In view of the high-profile publications in the media about alleged abuses by the Ministry of Defense in the procurement of food for the military. We inform you that the published information is known to the NACB and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO), it is being investigated within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated on its own initiative before publication in the media," the bureau noted.

The investigation is checking the Ministry of Defense's purchases of food for the army for more than UAH 13 billion.

Previous legal qualification - Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigation is ongoing.

Other details are the secret of the investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense reacted to the publication in the mass media of a material in which it is said that the authority concluded an agreement on the organization of food for the military and inflated the prices of products several times.

On Saturday, January 21, the Ukrainian publication Dzerkalo Tyzhnia [Mirror of the Week] published the alleged agreement of the Ministry of Defense for the provision of food services for military personnel in units in the territory of six regions of Ukraine.

In the documents shown by the publication, it is allegedly said that the value of the agreement is more than UAH 13 billion, and the prices of the products in it are allegedly inflated several times.

It is also claimed that the Ministry of Defense allegedly entered into an agreement with the Active Company with a authorized capital of UAH 1,000 and a canceled VAT payer's certificate.