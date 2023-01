Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov considers accusations of the Ministry of Defense of inflated purchase prices for military products to be an attempt to undermine the confidence of foreign partners in the Ministry with the aim of disrupting the supply of military aid to Ukraine. Reznikov wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The question that I have been asked most often in recent days is why this has surfaced now? The public release of information about the allegedly 2-3 times inflated prices began already in the middle of last week. That is, not after, but before Ramstein, exactly when the clarification of the agreements continued," he wrote.

Reznikov emphasized that the person who transferred one of the contracts and attachments to the mass media for publication has at least committed an official crime, this person will be identified and prosecuted.

"This person will definitely be identified and brought to justice. Appropriate materials have been prepared for this purpose for the SSU. In particular, the motives will be clarified," the minister said.

Reznikov also considers accusations of the Ministry of Defense of inflating product purchase prices to be manipulation.

"Since there is no actual component in the claims, except for manipulations, the most obvious goal seems to be an attempt to undermine trust in the Ministry of Defense at a very important moment. And this is not just an official crime," he wrote.

Reznikov stated that he would guarantee the absolute transparency of the Ministry of Defense for law enforcement officers and would not allow the supply of food to the army to be blocked or the market monopoly to be restored, and would not allow the supply of weapons to be blocked.

"Whoever was the initiator of this leakage, I want there to be no illusions. I will not allow food supplies to the army to be blocked or the market monopoly to be restored. I will not allow baseless accusations to create the ground for blocking arms supplies. This will not happen," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Ministry of Defense reacted to the publication in the mass media of a material in which it is said that the authority concluded an agreement on the organization of food for the military and inflated the prices of products several times. The authority stated that the information published by the mass media about the content of the procurement of food services for the military is allegedly being disseminated with signs of deliberate manipulation and is misleading.

