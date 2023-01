The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov met with the provisional head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk, during the meeting the heads of the special services discussed future special operations that would bring Ukraine's victory in the war closer.

This is stated in the messages published by the press services of the Defense Intelligence and the SSU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that on Monday the heads of the SSU and the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine held a joint working meeting, its consequences will be the best evidence of effective and coordinated communication between the two departments.

"The main thing is that we have a common understanding of very specific steps that bring Ukraine's victory closer. The enemy will feel the results of the interaction between the SSU and the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine very quickly - new surprises await the occupiers," said the head of the SSU Maliuk.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the SSU said that Budanov and Maliuk plan and implement super-complex tasks to neutralize the enemy.

At the same time, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasized that the enemy spreads narratives about misunderstandings between the leadership of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the SSU.

"Rumors of alleged misunderstandings are hostile narratives that are refuted by the daily joint work to neutralize the enemy," the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

The joint statement of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine was made against the background of new information on the circumstances of the murder of a banker and a member of the Ukrainian delegation in negotiations with the Russian Federation Denys Kirieiev.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with Radio Svoboda that banker Denys Kirieiev, who was killed in March 2022, was a full-time employee of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating criminal proceedings into the murder of a banker and a member of the Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with Russia Denys Kirieiev in Kyiv in March last year.

During the arrest, SSU officers killed a member of the delegation of the first negotiating group in Gomel (Belarus) Denys Kirieiev.

He was suspected of high treason.