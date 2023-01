Missile Attack On Dnipro. Bodies Of 8 Victims Not Identified Yet

In Dnipro, the bodies of 8 people who were killed as a result of a missile attack on a residential building on January 14 have not yet been identified.

This is reported by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

According to the police, the identification of 8 bodies will continue for another two weeks.

In addition, the headquarters continues to work near the house destroyed by the missile strike. Victims can go there if necessary. During its work, the headquarters approved about 576 applications from citizens.

"Out of the available applications, 431 are related to property damage. They are not only from the residents of the high-rise building that was hit by a missile. People from other buildings also applied. There are also 47 applications for damage to cars and 10 - to administrative buildings," said the head of the National Police of the region, Volodymyr Bohonis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 14, during a large-scale air alert in Dnipro, a powerful explosion rang out. Later it turned out that it was a Russian missile that hit a residential apartment building.

On January 17, at 1:00 p.m., search and rescue operations in the high-rise building destroyed by a Russian missile attack in Dnipro were completed.

On January 19, the number of people killed as a result of an attack on a residential building in Dnipro increased to 46.