The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba states that Ukraine intends to start pre-accession negotiations with the European Union by the end of 2023.

Kuleba stated this during an online speech at the Council of Foreign Ministers of the EU.

In particular, Ukraine is counting on tangible practical results of the Ukraine-EU summit, as well as a positive assessment of the implementation of the European Commission's recommendations, which will make it possible to start pre-accession negotiations as early as 2023.

"We have high expectations from the Ukraine-EU summit on February 3 and the joint meeting of the Ukrainian government and the EU College on the eve of the summit. We count on tangible practical results from both events," Kuleba said.

Kuleba also reminded that Ukraine is finalizing the implementation of the recommendations of the European Commission and expects a positive report from the European Commission this spring. He emphasized that Ukraine also expects to include a positive assessment of its efforts to implement the recommendations in the final declaration of the Ukraine-EU summit.

"We are convinced that pre-accession negotiations should begin as soon as possible after Ukraine implements the recommendations and a positive assessment of the European Commission. Ukraine is making maximum efforts, and I am convinced that we should start pre-accession negotiations by the end of 2023. No games or narrow political interests should stand in the way," emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

It will be recalled that earlier the Deputy Chairman of the EC stated that Ukraine will not become a member of the EU as long as the Russian troops are present on its territory.

In addition, according to Shmyhal, Ukraine expects to complete negotiations on joining the EU by 2025.