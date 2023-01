During the past day, January 22, the Russian invaders continued shelling the Donetsk Region. In Avdiyivka, the Russians used cluster munitions. This is stated in the notification of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that the occupiers were actively shelling Avdiyivka in the Donetsk direction. Late in the evening, shelling was conducted from artillery, as well as Grads using cluster shells. At night, the Russian military carried out massive artillery shelling, and in the morning - shelling from Grads. The consequences are being clarified.

It is reported that 3 people were injured in Bakhmut on the Horlivka direction. As a result of Russian shelling, 3 private houses in the city were damaged.

The situation is also tense in the Soledar community, where Paraskoviyivka, Rozdolivka, Fedorivka, Vasiukivka and the outskirts of Soledar are under fire. The settlement of Chasiv Yar came under enemy fire - 3 houses were damaged, no one was injured.

On the Volnovakha direction, Vuhledar, as well as the outskirts of Novoukrayinka and Bohoyavlenka, came under fire. There were no casualties.

The Regional Military Administration reported that there was a lot of noise on the Lysychansk direction in Siversk, Torske, and Zarichne of the Lyman community. There was no information about the victims.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation army injured 4 civilians in the Donetsk Region over the past day.

Meanwhile, during the day, the enemy launched 4 missile and 5 air strikes. It also carried out more than 40 attacks from MLRS.

In particular, around 10:00 p.m., the Kharkiv Region came under missile attack.