Human rights activist Oleksandr Aronets released an excerpt of an audio recording from an interview of Taras Dumych, lawyer of Russian businessman Tamaz Somkhishvili with a pro-Russian publication Vesti.ua. The lawyer refuses to ask his client to express his attitude to the war, and also promises to file a lawsuit against Ukraine for international arbitration if the Kyiv authorities do not provide his client with a land plot similar in value to Kharkiv Square. Aronets posted the audio on his Facebook page.

The human rights activist recalls that Tamaz Somkhishvili became known for his lawsuit for almost $ 100 million against the KCSA for compensation for losses for breaking the agreement on the reconstruction of Kharkiv Square, which was never implemented. Also associated with his name is Tbilisi Aircraft Plant, which repairs combat aircraft of the Russian Federation.

Oleksandr Aronets criticized Taras Dumych's interview with the pro-Russian publication, in which he tried to refute these facts.

"Dumych cynically lies to Ukrainian society that his client seems to be 'not living in Russia for 14 years', and this is after the Russian passports of his client and the client's son were published, as well as the documents of the Russian Federal Migration Service on the registration of Somkhishvili in Moscow in 2018 and 2021. Finally, evidence has been published that the Somkhishvili-controlled Georgian company is a co-founder of the Russian NPK "Shturmoviki Sukhogo" (Sukhoi Attack Aircraft), a contractor of the Russian Defense Ministry that repairs Russian combat Su aircraft”, notes the human rights activist.

Oleksandr Aronets was also outraged that Dumych did not even dare to ask his client about his attitude to the war in Ukraine.

"The client wants to extort 4 billion from a country that is bleeding, but does not want not only to help it with something, but even to say a word of support and condemn Russian aggression. Why? The answer is obvious: because he is one with the killers who inflicted on Ukraine those wounds, from which it bleeds. Because he is involved in inflicting these wounds. According to media reports, he is repairing Russian combat aircraft at the controlled aircraft factory, whose board includes his son. And besides, he is trying to rob Ukraine with the help of corrupt judges," writes the human rights activist.

According to him, an excerpt of the interview confirms that Russian citizen Somkhishvili demands land from Kyiv that is similar in size to Kharkiv Square, and he is also ready to sue the state of Ukraine for international arbitration and demand $100 million.

According to Aronets, Taras Dumych denies not only the involvement of his client in Russia, but also the fact of the interview itself. At the same time, the authenticity of the recording is easy to verify by comparing the voice on it with the comments of Taras Dumych available on YouTube.

"Mr. Lawyer has told so many lies. At first, he denied that Somkhishvili was a Russian citizen, eventually admitting it. He further denied that he was giving an interview about his client, which was another lie. He also denied that his client was related to an aircraft factory that repairs Russian combat aircraft, although the media provided evidence of this. As for me, this interview, these words, which undoubtedly belong to Taras Dumych, are admission of guilt. This is proof of the rot that permeated Ukraine and which, even during the war, for Russian bloody money, can buy fire spotters, collaborators, traitors, but also ‘respectable’ Ukrainian lawyers who also work for international companies," summarizes Oleksandr Aronets.